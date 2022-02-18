OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G : OnePlus just launched it’s latest offering OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G in Indian market. The smartphone is a successor of OnePlus Nord CE which was launched in June last year. The new handset by OnePlus is loaded with latest features like MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, 64MP triple rear camera, 4,500mAh, 65W SuperVOOC fast charging, 6GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage and 6.4-inch 1080p AMOLED Display. The smartphone is available in gray and blue finishes and comes up with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. To know more bout the features, specs and price of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, do checkout this video.Also Read - Infinix Zero 5G To Realme 9 Pro: Smartphones That Have Launched And Will Launch This Week, Checkout List