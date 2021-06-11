OnePlus Nord CE 5G Launch: OnePlus Nord CE 5G was launched in India on Thursday, June 10th, during the company’s Summer Launch event. The new OnePlus phone comes as an upgrade to the OnePlus Nord in the country. The recently launched device, is the company’s second Nord-series device. The new OnePlus Nord CE is a “Core Edition” mid-range device, that adds a few new features to the original Nord like a bigger battery and a 3.5mm jack. It is also priced cheaper, starting at Rs.22,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. Watch this video to know about OnePlus Nord CE 5G’s first look, features and more. Also Read - Instagram Explore Page; Reset or Change What You See | Options Explained

Also Read - Should You Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S ? | Watch Video to Know its Features, Review and More