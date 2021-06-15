OnePlus has unveiled a new smartphone OnePlus Nord CE 5G (Core Edition) in three sizes and a camera for its Indian consumers. OnePlus a few days ago launched its Nord CE 5G, which it is calling the Core Edition. OnePlus Nord CE 5G will officially launch in India on June 16 and will be available on Amazon.in and OnePlus.in. The device is a consumer’s phone with all the core smartphone features they would need at an affordable price. Keeping the company’s philosophy aside, the Nord CE 5G seems like a very good deal. With the return of the 3.5mm headphone jack paired with other core features, should the Nord CE be your next smartphone? Watch the video review to find out more.