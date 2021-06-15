OnePlus has unveiled a new smartphone OnePlus Nord CE 5G (Core Edition) in three sizes and a camera for its Indian consumers. OnePlus a few days ago launched its Nord CE 5G, which it is calling the Core Edition. OnePlus Nord CE 5G will officially launch in India on June 16 and will be available on Amazon.in and OnePlus.in. The device is a consumer’s phone with all the core smartphone features they would need at an affordable price.The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G Mobile Platform which offers a 20 per cent CPU and 10 per cent GPU boost over its predecessor.

The advanced AI Engine also provides users with an incredibly smooth and intuitive experience, from enhanced gaming to improved voice-chat. The smartphone houses a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T Plus charging technology. The smartphone with 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display sports a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP main camera with a large f/1.79 aperture. On the front, it features a 16MP camera for capturing selfies. Like all OnePlus flagship models, the phone comes with Nightscape for a better low-light photography experience.

Keeping the company's philosophy aside, the Nord CE 5G seems like a very good deal. With the return of the 3.5mm headphone jack paired with other core features, should the Nord CE be your next smartphone? Watch the video review to find out more.