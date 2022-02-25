OnePlus Opens Its Biggest Experience Store In India- Brand new OnePlus Boulevard experience store opened in Bengaluru. On the 1st floor, there is dedicated space for OnePlus community members to chill out in a cafe, closed mini theater for interaction and reading space. Natural things have been given more space in OnePlus Boulevard and a lot of greenery has been given in the store. Other OnePlus products including the latest OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be available on OnePlus Boulevard. The company said during the store launch that OnePlus Boulevard is not only a landmark retail space, but it is also dedicated to the OnePlus community. Watch video to see the exclusive visuals.Also Read - Amazon Grand Gaming Day Sale Live: Watch Video To Know Which Gaming Laptop to Buy