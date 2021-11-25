OnePlus RT And OnePlus Buds Z2 : OnePlus is going to launch two new devices namely OnePlus RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 in the month of December, reportedly. Earlier, both the devices was released in China exclusively. OnePlus RT is expected to rebrand as OnePlus 9RT can come up with features like 6.62 inch OLED panel, HDR10 Plus certification and Snapdragon 888 SoC. Similarly, OnePlus Buds Z2 is expected to have 11mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 5.2, 5 hour battery life and colors like Obsidian Black and Pearl white. Checkout video to know more on key features and specs.Also Read - WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Rolls Out With Message Reaction Notification Feature For Android Users, Watch Video