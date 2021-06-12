OnePlus TV U1S Series Features/Price: OnePlus TV U1S series has been launched in India at the company’s Summer Launch Event. The television series comes in three sizes, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch, all of which have a 4K display resolution. OnePlus has also launched the OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone along with the OnePlus TV U1S series. In this video, we will show you the new TV’s first look and tell you about everything that you need to know about the OnePlus TV U1S series. Also Read - 5 Reasons That Make OnePlus Nord CE 5G a Phone to Watch Out For

