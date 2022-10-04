Onion And Garlic Peel Benefits: Onion and garlic are the dominating ingredients in every Indian dish. They not just enhance taste of food but are loaded with several health benefits. But did you know that not only garlic and onion, but it’s skin also have various benefits? Yes ! You heard that right. We normally throw away onion and garlic peels but they carry many nutrients within. So, if you are someone who throws away onion and garlic peel and you should stop immediately. The peels of these veggies have vitamins A, C, E, and antioxidants. Watch video to know the amazing health benefits of onion and garlic peel.Also Read - Soaked Dry Fruits Benefits: Treating Heart Diseases To Curing Bowel Movements, Soaked Dry Fruits Have Amazing Health Benefits | Watch