Home

Video Gallery

Online Game Addiction Makes 15 Year Old Teen Scream In Sleep, Know About This Disorder And Symptoms – Watch Video

Online Game Addiction Makes 15 Year Old Teen Scream In Sleep, Know About This Disorder And Symptoms – Watch Video

Internet gaming disorder is characterized by severely reduced control over gaming habits, resulting in negative impacts on daily functioning, including personal, social, educational, and occupational responsibilities.

Online Game Addiction: Addiction to playing PUBG like online games has cost Ajay, a 15-year-old boy to land into a care facility for counselling and treatment. The boy from Alwar used to regularly scream “fire, fire” in his sleep and his hands were restless, as if playing an online game on a smartphone. The teenagers parents said that Ajay’s mental health deteriorated as he played mobile games for 15 hours a day. As a result, the boy has now been admitted to a disability institution for treatment. The family of the young boy did try to restrain him from playing games online, but the kid continued playing games. A team of psychiatrists and doctors is currently working with the boy, providing him with the necessary medical attention. Internet gaming disorder has become a common thing now and these kinds of incidents keep surfacing online.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.