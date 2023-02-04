Home

Online Gaming: The Gaming Industry Is Grappling For Clarity, Here’s What Has Happened So Far – Watch Video

The government should come up with policies that can facilitate the growth of online gaming industry.

Online Gaming: All eyes are on the government’s plan for the online gaming industry. The gaming industry is proliferating in India and is expected to reach new limits in the coming years. With the proper support from the government, the industry can fulfill its potential and significantly contribute to the country’s economy. Here’s all you need to know about the government’s intervention with the gaming industry so far…