“Only few months left before Lord Rama takes his place in Ayodhya”: PM Modi

Referring to the Ram Mandir, which is currently under construction in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 24 said that Lord Rama’s arrival is imminent, with only a few months left before he takes his place in the temple.

He said this while addressing a public gathering in Dwarka Sector 10 on the occasion of Dussehra, in the national capital, PM also said that Vijaydashimi is a festival of victory of justice over injustice, humility over arrogance, and patience over anger.

