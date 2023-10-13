Home

Operation Ajay: First Batch Of 212 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

In the wake of Israel-Hamas war, the first batch of Indian passengers is set to board flight to India under Operation Ajay on October 11. In Tel Aviv passengers were seen boarding a special chartered flight started by India’s Ministry of External Affairs to bring back passengers from Israel. Operation Ajay was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back around 18,000 Indians in Israel who lived in the country amidst the war between Hamas and Israel.

