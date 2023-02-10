Home

Operation Dost: How India Is Helping Quake-hit Turkey, Syria – Watch Video

India is sending a field hospital, supplies, and rescue personnel to the earthquake-stricken nations of Turkey and Syria as part of "Operation Dost."

The massive amount of devastation has left both countries crippled. In an effort to help those hit by the earthquake, the Indian government is extending a hand of friendship. India calls it the “Operation Dost” A program by the Centre to help those in need by earthquake-hit countries. Massive humanitarian aid, Multiple jets flying off to the countries carrying relief material. What is the operation all about and how is India helping the earth-quake hit countries? Let’s take a look.