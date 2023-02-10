Top Trending Videos

Operation Dost: How India Is Helping Quake-hit Turkey, Syria – Watch Video

India is sending a field hospital, supplies, and rescue personnel to the earthquake-stricken nations of Turkey and Syria as part of "Operation Dost."

Published: February 10, 2023 1:00 PM IST

By Karan Nanda | Edited by Karan Nanda

The massive amount of devastation has left both countries crippled. In an effort to help those hit by the earthquake, the Indian government is extending a hand of friendship. India calls it the “Operation Dost” A program by the Centre to help those in need by earthquake-hit countries. Massive humanitarian aid, Multiple jets flying off to the countries carrying relief material. What is the operation all about and how is India helping the earth-quake hit countries? Let’s take a look.

