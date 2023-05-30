Home

Operation Pink: Zee’s Sting Operation Reveals Delhi’s Big Jewellers Sell Gold In Exchange of Rs 2,000 Banknotes – Watch Video

Black businesses have flourished in the market to turn the pink notes into gold after RBI announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation

The RBI announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation, the exchange of Rs 2,000 notes started on May 23. And as soon as the announcement happened, black businesses have flourished in the market to turn the pink notes into gold. ‘Operation Pink’ run by Zee News has now exposed this black money operation being carried out in the national capital by top-ranked jewellers. Watch video.

