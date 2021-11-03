Top 5 tech gadgets under Rs 2000 for Diwali gifting :
The festival of Diwali is around the corner. On this special occasion, if you are planning to gift a smart tech gadget to someone within an affordable price range then we will suggest you to go for products like MI Smart Band 5, Oppo Enco W11 and Realme Power Bank which is available within a price range of jus Rs 2000. You can easily find these useful products on e- commerce sites Amazon and Flipkart. Watch this video about the products to know more in detail.