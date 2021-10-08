Oppo recently launched Oppo F19s in India. The phone comes with decent features like 5000 mAh battery, 33 W fast charging support and triple real camera setup and Snapdragon 662 processor. It is sleek and stylish in appearance with an affordable price range of 20,000. Watch this video to get a proper detailed explanation on the feature, specifications and price of this newly launched gadget and whether you should consider buying it or not. Take a look.