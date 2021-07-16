The Reno 6 series is the new chapter for Oppo mobile phones in India. Both the Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro are two of the prettiest smartphones you can buy in India today, although at a higher end price. The Oppo Reno 6 gets the iPhone 12-esque flat edges but it is the pricier Oppo Reno 6 Pro that’s got our attention: partly for its design and partly for what lies underneath. Watch video to find out whether Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G is any good over the OnePlus 9R and iQOO 7 Legend.