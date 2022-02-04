Oppo Reno 7 Pro: Oppo Reno 7 series got launched officially at a virtual livestream in Indian market today. The series comprises of two brand new smartphones namely Oppo Reno 7 5G and Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G. The company also launched Oppo Watch Free smartwatch. The Oppo 7 series was launched in China last year. Talking about the features and specs, Oppo Reno 7 Pro comes up with an AMOLED display, 4,500 mAh batter, 65 W fast charging support and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. To find ou what ore the newly launched Oppo Reno 7 Pro has to offer, watch this video.Also Read - Telegram Update: Telegram Improves Users Experience With New Features, Brings Video Stickers And Improved Message Reactions; Watch