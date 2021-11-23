Oppo Reno 7 Series : Oppo company is all set to release it’s Oppo Reno 7 series in China on 25th of November. According to the speculations, the series may comprise of three phones namely Oppo Reno 7, Oppo Reno 7 Pro and Reno 7 SE. The new smartphones will be arriving in India in early next year. According to the images shared by the Chinese e-commerce website, the devices look somewhat similar to Oppo Reno 6 series. Watch video to find out expected price, specs and key features.Also Read - Mercedes AMG A 45 S Launched In India At A Price Of Rs. 79.50 Lac, Key Features And First Look Of Newly Launched Car | Watch Video