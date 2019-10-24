Does your baby cry too much? If yes, he may be having an ear ache. This happens because a child sleeps on one side for a long time. Also, earache may occur due to the onset of some infection. In any case, the pain can be debilitating and therefore must be taken care of in time. Before opting for medical treatment for that, you need to know that every time, an earache doesn’t require antibiotics or prescribed medicines. Natural remedies are also available for that. Cold or warm compression, neck exercise, garlic, ginger, hydrogen peroxide etc. can be effective too. Providing compression is considered safe for children. It can be soothing and effective. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, putting a few drops of olive oil in your child’s ear can soothe the ear pain. However, make sure the oil is no warmer than your body temperature. Having anti-inflammatory properties, ginger and garlic can also help in this regard and put an end to your child’s sufferings.