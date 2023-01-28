Top Recommended Stories
Oral Care Tips: Bad Breath? These Effective Home Remedies Will Be Helpful – Watch Video
Do you often feel embarrassed due to bad breath? If yes, then we have a solution for you. In this video, we have listed down some effective home remedies to treat bad breath issues. Watch video.
Oral Care Tips: A thin layer of germs, forms on our teeth which is known as plaque, if we do not brush and floss properly. A plaque has a bad odour and can cause tooth decay. Sometimes, this bad breath can be really embarrassing. Bad breath could make it harder for you to communicate with others. Well, there are a few home remedies that can help you cure bad breath and will help you maintain a good oral hygiene.
Also Read:
- Health Tips: Skipping Dinner Can Cause Sleep Deprivation, Here's Why You Should Never Miss Dinner - Watch Video
- Covid 19 Nasal Vaccine: India Launches It's First Covid 19 Nasal Vaccine iNCOVACC, Here's All You Need To Know About It - Watch Video
- Health Tips: Weak Memory? Here Are Some Effective Natural Remedies To Boost Your Memory Power - Watch Video
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.