What is oil pulling and how to do oil pulling: An ancient practice, as per Ayurvedic medicine with it's roots in India, Oil Pulling has now become a worldwide trend and is considered one of the most effective ways to keep teeth clean and maintain oral hygiene better. It is one of the most natural and simple methods to detox your mouth and improve your dental health. It usually involves swishing any edible oil in your mouth to remove bacteria and make teeth white. In this video fitness expert and nutritionist, will give us a more clearer insight about oil pulling, it's types, techniques and more. Watch video.