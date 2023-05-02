Home

Orange Alert In Shimla: IMD Issues Orange Alert As Heavy Rain Lashes Shimla | Watch Video

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for three days, as heavy rain lashed several parts of Shimla. IMD Chief Himachal Pradesh Surender Paul said that there has been widespread rainfall in Himachal Pradesh during the past 24 hours the district Kangra recorded 58 MM rainfall and Shimla recorded a good amount of rain. Meanwhile, the tourists in Shimla are enthralled to be here in the cold conditions.“There has been widespread rainfall in Himachal Pradesh during the past 24 hours the district Kangra recorded 58 MM rainfall and Shimla recorded a good amount of rain.