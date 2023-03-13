Home

Oscar 2023: Full List Of Winners Of The 95th Academy Awards – Watch Video

Oscar 2023: Creating history, RRR and The Elephant Whisperers have won two Oscars this time. However, the third film All That Breathes had to satisfy only with nominations. The song Naatu Naatu from RRR film won the Oscar for Best Original Song. After this, a wave of happiness ran in the whole country. So, in the Best Short Documentary category, the Indian documentary The Elephant Whispers left everyone behind and won the award. Apart from this, know about all the other winners in detail in the video.