Oscar 2023: RRR Team Celebrates At SS Rajamouli’s LA House After Winning Oscar – Watch Video

Oscar 2023: RRR song Naatu Naatu won best original song at Oscars 2023. After the victory RRR team gathered at SS Rajamouli’s LA house to celebrate. Now, celebration pictures & video have surfaced online. Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela gave a sneak of the after party through Instagram. One of the videos also showed people on the streets cheering for Charan. In one of the video, Keeravaani is seen playing the piano. Ram Charan struck posed with the Oscar trophy. Watch video.