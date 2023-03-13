Home

Oscar 2023 | RRR’s Naatu Naatu Wins The Academy Award for Best Original Song | Here’s How Twitter Reacted | Watch Video

OSCAR 2023: The RRR team is ecstatic as their movie's song, "Naatu Naatu," wins the Best Original Song category at the Oscars 2023. This is a momentous occasion as it marks the first-ever Oscar win for India in this category. MM Keeravani and Chandrbose, the singer and composer of the song, collected the award on stage and perform to celebrate the win. The RRR team takes to Twitter to express their gratitude towards their fans and dedicates the win to them. This win is a testament to the Indian film industry's growing influence and recognition on the global stage.