Oscars 2022 Announces ‘Fan-Favorite’ Category : Oscars 2022 has announced a new category for the fans to vote for their favorite films. This new category is known as ‘Fan Favorite’ which will allow fans to vote for the films they like by using Twitter hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite. The film which will get the most fan votes will be honored at Oscars 2022. This announcement came out after blockbuster movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home and No Time To Die were not included in the nomination for Oscars this year. Watch this video to know more in detail about this new addition made by Oscars.Also Read - Vikrant Massey Reveals What He Doesn’t Like About His Girlfriend Sheetal Thakur - Watch Video