Oscars 2023: Indian Celebs Make India Proud | Watch Oscars 2023 Red Carpet Look

India ruled at the 95th Academy Awards with two massive wins - Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR won Best Original Song and Kartiki Gonsalves' The Elephant Whisperers won Best Documentary Short Subject.

Published: March 13, 2023 9:28 AM IST

By Karan Nanda | Edited by Karan Nanda

Published Date: March 13, 2023 9:28 AM IST