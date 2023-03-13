Oscars 2023: Indian film The Elephant Whisperers wins Oscars 2023 – Watch Video
‘The Elephant Whisperers’ won Best Documentary Short Film at the Oscars 2023. The film was directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga.
