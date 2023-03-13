Oscars 2023: Indian film The Elephant Whisperers wins Oscars 2023 – Watch Video

Top Trending Videos

‘The Elephant Whisperers’ won Best Documentary Short Film at the Oscars 2023. The film was directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga.

Published: March 13, 2023 8:48 AM IST

By Prashasti Sudhakar

Oscars 2023: A proud moment for India at 95th Academy Awards, Commonly known as Oscars. Documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ won Best Documentary Short Film. The film was directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga. Director Gonzalves dedicated the award to ‘my motherland, India’. Watch video.

