Oscars 2023: Jaya Bachchan Reacts On RRR Song Naatu Naatu’s Oscar Win, Checkout What She Said | Watch Video

Oscars 2023: Jaya Bachchan, a veteran actor, has praised the team behind RRR and The Elephant Whisperers for their historic wins at the Oscars. However, some regional political leaders have tried to appropriate the films as belonging to the South Indian film industry. This led to a North vs South debate, which Jaya Bachchan addressed by saying, “It doesn’t matter if the film is from the South or North, they are all Indians.” She also emphasized the need for unity in the face of diversity. The leaders of Rajya Sabha have congratulated the makers of both films for their twin wins at the Oscars. Watch video.