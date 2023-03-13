Home

Video Gallery

Oscars 2023: Makers React As ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ Wins Oscars

Oscars 2023: Makers React As ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ Wins Oscars

Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, the director and producer behind "The Elephant Whisperers," who were awarded the Oscar for best documentary short say they hope their win inspires other documentary filmmakers, particularly in their home country of India.

Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, the director and producer behind “The Elephant Whisperers,” who were awarded the Oscar for best documentary short say they hope their win inspires other documentary filmmakers, particularly in their home country of India.