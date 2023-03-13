Top Trending Videos

Oscars 2023: Makers React As ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ Wins Oscars

Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, the director and producer behind "The Elephant Whisperers," who were awarded the Oscar for best documentary short say they hope their win inspires other documentary filmmakers, particularly in their home country of India.

Updated: March 13, 2023 12:09 PM IST

By Karan Nanda | Edited by Karan Nanda

Published Date: March 13, 2023 12:05 PM IST

Updated Date: March 13, 2023 12:09 PM IST