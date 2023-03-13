Oscars 2023: Makers React As ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ Wins Oscars
Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, the director and producer behind "The Elephant Whisperers," who were awarded the Oscar for best documentary short say they hope their win inspires other documentary filmmakers, particularly in their home country of India.
