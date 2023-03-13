Home

Oscars 2023: Naatu Naatu Song Team REACTS On Winning Oscars | Watch Naatu Naatu Wins Oscars

RRR song “Naatu Naatu” has won Oscar for Best Original Song at 95th Academy Awards. Composed by MM Keeravani, song became popular soon after its release in March 2022. Choreographed by Prem Rakshith, the song’s hook steps became a rage around the world. Earlier this year, Naatu Naatu won in the same category at the Golden Globes.