Home

Video Gallery

Oscars 2023: Preparations Underway, All Eyes On RRR’s Naatu Naatu

Oscars 2023: Preparations Underway, All Eyes On RRR’s Naatu Naatu

Preparations are underway for 95th Academy Awards, Commonly known as Oscars. Oscars will be held Sunday, 12th MARCH 2023 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. It is the day RRR might create history yet again by winning the Oscars. Naatu Naatu from RRR has been nominated under the Best Original Song category.

Preparations are underway for 95th Academy Awards, Commonly known as Oscars. Oscars will be held Sunday, 12th MARCH 2023 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. It is the day RRR might create history yet again by winning the Oscars. Naatu Naatu from RRR has been nominated under the Best Original Song category. Song has been composed by MM Keeravaani, sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.