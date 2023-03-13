Oscars 2023: Proud Moment For India ! RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ Wins Best Original Song – Watch Video
Oscars 2023: Proud moment for India at the 95th Academy Awards. RRR song “Naatu Naatu” has won the Oscar for Best Original Song. Naatu Naatu is the first song from an Indian film to win in this category. Composed by MM Keeravani, the song became viral soon after its release in March 2022. Choreographed by Prem Rakshith, the song’s hook steps became a rage around the world. Byte- File Footage. The song was also performed on the Oscars stage by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. However, Ram Charan and Jr NTR did not perform stage
