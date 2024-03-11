Home

Oscars 2024: John Cena Goes Nude To Present Best Costume Awards

John Cena the famous WWE fighter wore nothing at all as he made his way on stage at the Oscars 2024 to present Best Costume Design. Host Jimmy Kimmel set it up just before his arrival, and shared an anecdote when a streaker ran across the stage during the 1974 Academy Awards.

To present the award for Best Costume Design, John Cena then peeked his head out from the side and told Jimmy that he didn’t want to “do the streaker bit” anymore.

Jimmy then added, “It’s an elegant event. Honestly, you should feel ashamed right now for suggesting such a tasteless idea. The male body is not a joke!” to which John replied and said “Dude, I don’t wrestle naked, I wrestle in jorts!” To this, Kimmel said that jorts are worse than being naked.

As the lights dimmed to read out the name of the nominees, several assistants came to rescue with an elaborate gown for him. He then announced the winner of the category- Holly Waddington for Poor Things.

Meanwhile, Universal’s “Oppenheimer” took home seven Academy Awards on Sunday, including best picture.

The Christopher Nolan-directed biopic earned best actor, best supporting actor, best film editing, best cinematography, best score and best director.

Disney

and Searchlight’s “Poor Things” won four awards during the ceremony, including best actress, best makeup and hairstyling, best production design and best costume design.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph won the first Oscar of the night, picking up the best supporting actress award for her performance

Best actress went to Emma Stone, her second win in the category. She won for her role in “Poor Things.”

“Barbie” director Greta Gerwig may have been snubbed from the directing category, but the film still snagged a win for best original song with “What Was I Made For?”

