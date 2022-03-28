Oscars Awards 2022: The 94th Academy Awards Ceremony which is commonly knows as The Oscars has announced all the winners. The awards were presented at Dolby theatres in Los Angeles, California to honour the best in Hollywood cinema. Will Smith bagged the best actor trophy. On the other hand, CODA became the best film. The event started with the announcement of best sound and best cinematography awards both of which was won by DUNE. The ceremony was hosted by Amy Schumer, Wanda Skyes and Regina Hall. The event was telecasted on Disney+ Hotstar at 5:30am IST. Checkout our latest video to know the full list of winners.Also Read - Alert! Android App Craftsart Cartoon Photo Tools Is Stealing Your Facebook Passwords - Watch Video