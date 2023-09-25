Home

Video Gallery

OSIRIS-REx: NASA’s First Asteroid Sample Lands On Earth

OSIRIS-REx: NASA’s First Asteroid Sample Lands On Earth

A NASA space capsule carrying the largest soil sample ever scooped up from the surface of an asteroid streaked through Earth’s atmosphere on Sunday (September 24) and parachuted into the Utah desert, delivering the celestial specimen to scientists. The gumdrop-shaped capsule, released from the robotic spacecraft OSIRIS-REx as the mothership passed within 67,000 miles (108,000 km) of Earth hours earlier, touched down within a designated landing zone west of Salt Lake City on the U.S. military’s vast Utah Test and Training Range.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.