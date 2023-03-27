OTT Changemakers Awards 2023: Babil Khan And Urfi Javed Steals The Show | Watch Video

Home

Irrfan Khan’s son, actor Babil Khan, and Tamil actor-director Pradeep Ranganathan have won the ‘Rising Star of the Year’ title at the prestigious OTTplay Changemakers Awards 2023 tonight. The award was presented by Rohit Shah – Founder, Health Horizons. The glittery award ceremony – which took place at JW Marriott (Juhu), Mumbai – was attended by the who’s who of the Indian film fraternity. Known for directing films like Comali and Love Today (in which he has made his acting debut), Pradeep also runs a YouTube channel, called Morattu Single. Babil, on the other hand, is known for films like Qala, The Mattress Man: A Yawn to Action and The Railway Men.