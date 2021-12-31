These past couple of years have been a downfall for cinema theatres as Covid-19 rising cases and restrictions related to Covid have really affected it in a bad way. However, what earned a really great profit was OTT platforms, as it witnessed major film and web series releases that kept people glued to the screens. Be it Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, or Disney+Hotstar, these platforms have really gained an audience and are in huge demand as people are preferring to watch movies more rather than go out, resulting in which OTT platforms are giving a tough competition to theatres. Watch this video to find out which one is better, is it OTT or cinema theatres.