OTTs In India Are Turning Away From ‘Good Films’? Here’s What Report says – Watch Video
The popularity of OTT platforms has impacted the short film genres by opening them to the audience, which would not have found its way to them otherwise.
It’s a strange fact that some of the best Indian independent films are unable to find platforms in India. Post-pandemic OTTs are only interested in mainstream and commercial containment. Yet good Indian films like Aise Hee, Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes 2022, P.S. Vinothraj’s Koozhangal, and Nitesh Hegde’s Pedro are not available on any streaming platform in India. Watch video
Written By: Piyush Kumar
