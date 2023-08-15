Home

Independence Day 2023: “Our Kashmir Is Changing” Locals In Srinagar Wave Tricolour At Lal Chowk

Srinagar, August 15: Celebrating 77th Independence Day, locals in Srinagar gathered at Ghanta Ghar in Lal Chowk. They waved Tricolour in Lal Chowk and raised ‘Bharat Maata Ki Jai’ slogans. The Indian National flag fluttered atop Ghanta Ghar in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk. Locals gathered in large numbers for I-Day celebrations.

“It is a moment of joy for us that we are celebrating Independence Day at Ghanta Ghar. It is a matter of proud that our Kashmir is changing,” said a local.“I want to tell Pakistan that we are here in Kashmir with Tricolour in our hands. Look at the Independence Day celebrations. Even the mindset of stone pelters has changed. They are also here, celebrating with us. It is the result of abrogation of Article 370. Earlier, Pakistan’s flag used to hoist atop Ghanta Ghar, but now, India’s flag is there.” said another local.

