Overall air quality in Mumbai remains in ‘Moderate’ category with AQI at 128

The air quality in Mumbai was recorded in the ‘Moderate’ category on October 30. The overall air quality index in Mumbai was recorded at 128 as per SAFAR. There has been a slight improvement in Mumbai’s AQI from October 28 when AQI remained in the ‘Very Poor’ category.