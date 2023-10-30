Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Overall air quality in Mumbai remains in ‘Moderate’ category with AQI at 128

Overall air quality in Mumbai remains in ‘Moderate’ category with AQI at 128

The air quality in Mumbai was recorded in the ‘Moderate’ category on October 30. The overall air quality index in ...

Updated: October 30, 2023 12:21 PM IST

By Video Desk

The air quality in Mumbai was recorded in the ‘Moderate’ category on October 30. The overall air quality index in Mumbai was recorded at 128 as per SAFAR. There has been a slight improvement in Mumbai’s AQI from October 28 when AQI remained in the ‘Very Poor’ category.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.