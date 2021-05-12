: The number of Coronavirus Covid 19 cases remain on the higher side and a lot of patients are dealing with decreased oxygen levels. As a result, oxygen concentrators or generators are in high demand across the country.

What is an Oxygen Concentrator? Also Read - Akshay Kumar Calls Nurses 'Real Heroes' As He Recalls Being Hospitalised Due To Covid-19

Oxygen concentrators work the same way as an oxygen cylinder or tank. An oxygen concentrator is a medical device that concentrates oxygen from ambient air. Atmospheric air has about 78 per cent nitrogen and 21 per cent oxygen, with other gases making up the remaining 1 per cent. They suck air from the environment, remove unwanted gases, concentrate oxygen and then blow it through a pipe so that patients can breathe pure oxygen. Also Read - Badminton: Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth's Chances to Qualify For Tokyo Olympics Virtually Over With Singapore Open Cancellation

How are oxygen concentrators different from oxygen cylinders?

Oxygen concentrators are the easiest alternatives to cylinders but can only supply 5-10 litres of oxygen per minute (critical patients may need 40-50 litres per minute) and are best suited for moderately ill patients. The advantage here is that concentrators are portable, do not require refilling and can work 24×7 with a power source, unlike oxygen tanks.

How to set up oxygen concentrator?

Position the machine 1 to 2 feet (0.30 to 0.61 m) from the wall and furniture. The machine needs to pull in oxygen and release exhaust, so it needs plenty of space. Connect your humidification bottle if one is prescribed. Attach your oxygen tubing to either the humidification bottle or an adapter. Make sure your air filter is in place. Your oxygen concentrator has an air inlet filter that removes particles and allergens from the air.

How to Turn on your oxygen concentrator?

Start your oxygen concentrator at least 15-20 minutes before using it. Plug it into a grounded outlet that’s not in use. Your oxygen concentrator should be the only item plugged into that outlet, as it will draw a lot of power. Switch the power button to the “on” position. Listen for the alarm. Your oxygen concentrator should sound an alarm when it’s turned on. This is to make sure it’s not accidentally turned on when it’s not supposed to be.

How to Adjust Oxygen Flow Rate in the Oxygen concentrator?

Locate the control knob or switch on your oxygen concentrator. Turn the knob or switch until it points to your prescribed number. Your doctor will prescribe the appropriate amount of oxygen for you. If you aren’t sure about which setting to use, call your doctor for clarification

How to Put on Your Mask or Nasal Cannula?

Check your tubing for kinks or bends. These can interrupt the flow of oxygen, so smooth them out if you find any. Put your mask over your face for low levels of oxygen. Make sure there are no gaps around the edges of the mask. Fit your nasal cannula upward into your nostrils for high levels of oxygen. Breathe through your mask or nasal cannula. Take breaths as you normally would, allowing the machine to supplement your oxygen.

Use the machine for as long as your doctor recommends