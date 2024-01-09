Home

Packed Night Shelters as Delhi Shivers

People took refuge in night shelter homes as the cold wave continued in the national capital on January 09. People seeking cover at the shelter home in Sarai Kale Khan lauded the authorities for making proper arrangements. As per IMD, the max and min temperatures in the city are expected to hover between 17.5° and 5.3° Celsius.

