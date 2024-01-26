By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Padma Awards 2024: ‘Unsung heroes’ awarded Padma Shri; here’s the list of winners
The Padma Awards for 2024 are set to honour 34 distinguished individuals with the nation's second-highest civilian honour. The prestigious ...
The Padma Awards for 2024 are set to honour 34 distinguished individuals with the nation’s second-highest civilian honour. The prestigious awards conferred by the Government of India recognize exceptional contributions in various fields.