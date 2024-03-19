Home

Pakistan accused of killing eight women and children in Afghanistan air strikes

The recent events of Pakistan conducting air strikes within Afghanistan have escalated tensions between the two neighboring countries.

Eight people, all women and children, were killed in “reckless” air strikes by the Pakistani military in the border regions of Afghanistan. Infact this news is confirmed by Taliban government’s spokesman

Border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have risen since the Taliban government seized power in 2021, with Islamabad claiming militant groups are carrying out regular attacks from the neighbouring country.

According to sources, around 3:00 am Pakistani aircraft bombarded civilian homes” in Khost and Paktika provinces near the border with Pakistan.

The Taliban government “strongly condemns these attacks and calls this reckless action a violation of and an attack on Afghanistan’s sovereignty

The strikes come after seven Pakistani troops were killed in an attack inside Pakistan territory for which the country’s President Asif Ali Zardari vowed retaliation

He said, Pakistan has decided that whoever will enter our borders, homes or country and commit terror, we will respond to them strongly, regardless of who it is or from which country

Areas along the border have long been a stronghold for militant groups such as Pakistan’s home-grown Taliban group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, which operates across the porous frontier with Afghanistan.

In 2022, Taliban authorities said Pakistani military helicopters carried out strikes along the Afghan side of the border killing at least 47 people.

The TTP issued an official statement denying that Monday’s strikes targeted the group, saying their members operate from within Pakistan.

Efforts to de-escalate the situation are underway through diplomatic channels, but the incident has heightened concerns about stability in the region. There are fears that further escalation could exacerbate existing tensions and lead to broader conflict.

As the situation continues to unfold, both Pakistan and Afghanistan are facing pressure to find a peaceful resolution to avoid further destabilization in the region.

