Pakistan Blast: Suicide Bomb Blast During Political Rally In Pak’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kills 50, More Than 150 Injured – Watch Video

Pakistan Bomb blast news: In the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region of Pakistan, a massive explosion took place on Sunday. More than 50 people have died in this blast and more than 150 people have been injured. At the same time, Maulana Ziaullah Jan, a prominent leader of Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl has also died in this blast. According to the information, this blast took place at the same time when people were gathered during the conference of Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl. Watch video.

