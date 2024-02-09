Home

Pakistan Election Result 2024: PTI-backed candidates take lead in polls

Where we all expected Pakistan elections will be in favour of Army backed three time Prime minister Nawaz Sharif but ...

Where we all expected Pakistan elections will be in favour of Army backed three time Prime minister Nawaz Sharif but seems like the tables have turned as former Pakistan prime miniter Imran Khan is running close race.

Even though Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf aka PTI was not allowed to contest Thursday’s election but official results showed independent candidates linked to his party winning 12 seats so far — two less than the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

Despite the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announcing only a handful of results after more than 13 hours of closed polling stations, PTI remained optimistic about the performance of its backed candidates.

Imran Khan’s recent imprisonment has further complicated PTI’s political landscape. With a ten-year ban on holding public office, Imran Khan faces political isolation until 2034. His absence has left PTI in delima.

The unexpected performance of independent candidates, many of whom were endorsed by PTI, raises questions about the formation of the next government.

