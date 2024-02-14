Home

Pakistan Election Results 2024: Nawaz Sharif nominates brother Shehbaz as PM candidate

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been nominated as the next premier to lead a new coalition alliance formed between different parties announced a spokeswoman on Tuesday after national elections last week returned a hung parliament.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said, “PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has nominated his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif, a candidate for the slot of prime minister and his daughter Maryam Nawaz for chief minister of Punjab province.

Shehbaz Sharif is affiliated with the PML-N, led by his brother, which is the largest recognised party with 75 seats,

PPP holds the second position with 54 seats and combined these two parties have sufficient seats to secure a simple majority in the 266-seat legislature.

Now Despite securing the most seats as independent candidates, Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) falls short of a majority, prompting the PML-N and PPP to collaborate for a shot at forming the government. This coalition, however, raises several questions about leadership, the distribution of key roles, and the overall feasibility of their partnership.

The coalition faces the challenge of forming a government with a minimum required number of 169 seats and potentially reaching two-thirds majority of 224 seats in the 336-member Pakistan National Assembly.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has confirmed that the coalition led by Shehbaz Sharif, comprising PML-N, PPP, MQM-P, PML-Q, IPP, and BAP, has secured a total of 152 general seats in the recent elections.

