Pakistan election results: 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s son loses from Lahore

The whole Pakistan is confused about what is going on in the General elections that are conducted on Thursday. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan’s party backed Latif Khosa has secured victory against UN-proscribed terrorist Muhammad Hafiz Saeed’s son Talha Saeed from Lahore’s NA 122 seat.

While on one hand Litif Khosa got 117,109 votes while Talha Saeed received only 2024 votes. And also Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique got 77907 votes

Notably, Muhammad Hafiz Saeed, who is a UN-proscribed terrorist, is the founder of the terror clan Lashkar-e-Taiba. He was the mastermind of the deadly 26/11 attacks in Mumbai and is wanted in India in numerous cases.

The daily, citing provisional results of the Election Commission of Pakistan, said that independent candidates backed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s party had won 9 seats.

Khan was disqualified from contesting the elections due to criminal convictions, and his supporters contested as independent candidates. Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party aka PPP has secured victory in 11 seats

